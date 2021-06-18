The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

NYSE KR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 469,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,369. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

