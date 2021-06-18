Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lessened by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.98. 18,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

