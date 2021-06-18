Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.380-6.450 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,821. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $184.40 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

