Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 871.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. 17,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,133. The company has a market cap of $497.63 million, a PE ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $62.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lawson Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lawson Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

