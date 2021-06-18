Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,707 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,363,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50,707 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,252,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $8,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.89. The company had a trading volume of 207,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,031. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $451.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

