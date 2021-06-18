Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR opened at $257.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.79. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

