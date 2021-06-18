Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $258.42. The company had a trading volume of 99,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,498. The stock has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.