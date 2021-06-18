Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Decreases By 13.8%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the May 13th total of 359,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 243,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth $96,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

