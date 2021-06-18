FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 945,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HUGE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 233,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,658. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76. FSD Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that FSD Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

