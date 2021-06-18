KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,500,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,511. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

