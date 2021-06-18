Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 602,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avista by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Avista by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avista by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.