Brokerages Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT at $21.66

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Funko alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,843 shares of company stock worth $13,853,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Funko by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 558,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,118. Funko has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.