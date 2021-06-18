Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,702,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,716,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.24. The stock had a trading volume of 70,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.59. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.77 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

