Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 131,971 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Verizon Communications worth $2,474,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.78. 542,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,662,602. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.