The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 372,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,018. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

