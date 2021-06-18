Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $43.80

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

