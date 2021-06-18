Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $43.80

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of EPC stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
