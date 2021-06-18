Rotten (ROT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $273.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Rotten has a market cap of $291,948.54 and approximately $273.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00729035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083020 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 87,774,777 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

