Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,920,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194,309 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,023,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $22.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,411.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

