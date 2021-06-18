Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-92 million.

Shares of OLK traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 133,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,886. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.22. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

