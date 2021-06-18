The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Earnings Results

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,209,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

