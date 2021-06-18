Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0209 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $296,679.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00136597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00181106 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00884110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.38 or 1.00091431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

