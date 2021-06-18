Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Up 17.8% in May

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$5.27 during trading on Friday. 633,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $260.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.78. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

