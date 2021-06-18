Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Short Interest Update

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,240,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 13th total of 54,460,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 159,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,947,000 after buying an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,589,000.

NUAN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 302,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,727.86 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

