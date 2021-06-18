Zacks: Analysts Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.69. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%.

REPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

REPX stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. 1,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.37.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $94,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

