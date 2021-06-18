Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.85. 136,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,295. The company has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

