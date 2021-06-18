Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 472,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

