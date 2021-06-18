AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

AMMO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 4,637,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMMO has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWW. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

