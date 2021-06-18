Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($14.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share.

NYSE MANU traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 17,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.26 million, a PE ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 0.93. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

