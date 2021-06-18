Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $100.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

