Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,301 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $88,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $54.29. 434,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,025,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

