Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 184,745 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,059,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.99. 38,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,073. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

