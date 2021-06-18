Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Short Interest Up 28.8% in May

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 498,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 386,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,846. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.77.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

