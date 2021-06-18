Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $215.40. 9,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,235. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

