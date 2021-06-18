Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.930-4.200 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.26. The company had a trading volume of 163,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,522. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,796 shares of company stock worth $9,811,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

