ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

The Home Depot stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.91. 125,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.25 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

