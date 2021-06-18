D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.28.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. 341,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

