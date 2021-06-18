Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.23). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of WKHS traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $14.87. 813,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,251,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.