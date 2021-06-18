FLO Price Tops $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.