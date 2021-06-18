Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of DOOO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.04. 11,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in BRP by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in BRP by 13.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in BRP by 19.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BRP by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.