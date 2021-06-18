TriumphX (TRIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $582,707.80 and approximately $1.19 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.12 or 0.00726915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00043037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00082786 BTC.

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

