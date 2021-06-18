The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of The Allstate worth $83,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.16. 35,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

