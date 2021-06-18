Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 13th total of 244,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRNQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. 4,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,691. Greenpro Capital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of -0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

