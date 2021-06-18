RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.73 million-264.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of REDU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 2,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.31.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

