Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.86. The stock had a trading volume of 170,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

