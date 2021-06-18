Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Nevro reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.90.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nevro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

