Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $2.94. Adobe reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

ADBE traded up $12.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $563.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,325. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.27. Adobe has a 1 year low of $413.00 and a 1 year high of $561.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $269.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

