Analysts Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price at $30.69

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. 51,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,178. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.88. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.