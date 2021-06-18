Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target at $9.63

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 34,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

