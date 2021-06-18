iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 9th Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 540,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,180,000 after purchasing an additional 202,155 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.70. The stock had a trading volume of 945,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,338. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $300.11 and a 52-week high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.