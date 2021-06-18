Pacific Global Investment Management CO Buys 272 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.2% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 63,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 60,667 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

